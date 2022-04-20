Renowned indie filmmaker Shlok Sharma’s new film ‘Two Sisters and a Husband’ is India’s official selection in the International Narrative Competition for the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.

The film is a messy, twisted and dingy tale of a family gone wrong.

Shlok made his debut with the film ‘Haraamkhor’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi.

Talking about the selection of his film in the prestigious film festival, Shlok said, “It is such an honour to just be a part of a festival that has celebrated filmmakers on who’s films we have literally grown upon. This is the best platform our film could have asked for. My Producer, Navin Shetty and I have dreamt of an opportunity like this. I cannot thank the programmers enough.”

‘Two Sisters And A Husband’ is all set for its World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival scheduled to be held from June 8 to June 19 this year in New York.

