“Hello Charlie” actress Shlokka Pandit says she practices the art of living and yoga to maintain good mental conditioning.

“I do yoga and meditation. It has helped me a lot. The characters become a part of us while we are essaying them and it’s important to detach ourselves from them as we move on. Yoga has helped me during these difficult times,” Shlokka said.

Meditation helped her find perspective during the pandemic.

She added: “The pandemic has hit us hard and there were more difficult days than good. Meditation and the art of living really helped me find perspective during these times. I had to really kick in the deep reserves of positive energy during these times. So I could help myself and everyone around me.”

