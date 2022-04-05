INDIA

SHO suspended for comment on remand home in Bettiah

A Station House Officer (SHO) in Bihar’s West Champaran district has been suspended for sharing the details of a remand home to a family in an inappropriate manner.

The SHO was posted at the Barriya police station in Bettiah city. The action was taken by SP Upendra Nath Verma after an audio clip in this regard went viral on social media.

While interacting with the parents of a girl who had eloped with a youth a few weeks ago, the SHO said that if they register an FIR against the youth, the girl will also be sent to a remand home and the status of remand homes is known to everyone.

The girl had eloped with a youth a few weeks ago and the district police managed to recover her later. The youth, who is the son of a chowkidar at the Barriya police station, is still absconding.

After the girl was brought back, her parents went to the police station to register an FIR against the youth. However, the SHO — Dushyant Kumar — told the parents of the girl that if they register an FIR against the youth, the police will arrest him and send him to jail, while the girl will also be sent to a remand home and “everyone knows the status of remand homes”.

“The remand home is not the right place for girls. It is a place where immoral activities take place. You know what happened at the Muzaffarpur and Bettiah shelter homes. If a girl goes to a shelter home, no one would marry her,” the SHO said, as per the viral audio clip.

The girl’s parents recorded the conversation of the SHO and uploaded it on social media. SP Verma then took cognisance of the audio clip and constituted a team to probe the matter.

“During investigation, the cotent of the audio clip was found to be true. Accordingly, we have suspended Dushyant Kumar with immediate effect,” Verma said.

