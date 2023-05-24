INDIA

SHO, village headman in Bihar’s Kishanganj booked for rape, extortion

A SHO and village head in Bihar’s Kishanganj district have been booked on charges of raping a woman of Uttar Pradesh and extorting money from here, police said on Wednesday.

Accused SHO Niraj Kumar Nirala, of Tedhaganj police station in the district, held the woman captive at his official residence for a week and repeatedly raped her.

“We have received a complaint from the victim where she alleged that she came to Kishanganj to search of her husband. When she went to Tedhaganj police station for help, the SHO took her in the official residence for a week and repeatedly raped her. She also alleged that the alleged SHO has taken Rs 2 lakh from her husband for her release,” Kishanganj’s Superintendent of Police, Dr Enamul Haq Megnu, said.

“Based on her complaint, we have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a DSP rank officer to investigate this case. It was established that the accused SHO has held her captive inside his house for a week. We have registered an FIR (Case Number 39/2023) in Tedhaganj police station against SHO Niraj Kumar Nirala and Mukhiya of Dakpokhar Manoj Yadav under IPC sections of 343, 376D, 384, 385, 34,” Megnu said.

“These two accused are on the run. We are making efforts to nab them. We are also ensuring that the charge sheet will be filed against them within two weeks in the court,” he said.

