Shoaib Akhtar has a funny reaction to ‘Pasoori’ remake from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Former Pakistan’s seamer Shoaib Akhtar is one of many Pakistanis who have disapproved of the remake of the song ‘Pasoori’ remake from the upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Shoaib took to Twitter, where he shared a hilarious reaction on learning about the revamped version of the song, originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

The cricketer wrote: “Aye ki pasoori paayi ay.”

His fans could not stop themselves from commenting on his funny reactions.

One wrote: “Another Day another humiliation for T-series”

“Pakistan ke pasoori ka pasoora bana dia inho ne,” said another.

“T series wale bollywood ke saare hit gaane kharap karne ke baad ab tumhare piche bhi par gaya..” said another user.

A netizen said: “Pasoori Ka bara garakh KR gy.”

Ali and Shae’s ‘Pasoori’ revolves around themes of separation and heartbreak, the visuals of the song picturised on Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani from the upcoming film take a lighter route and is showcased as another romantic track in the movie.

‘Pasoori’ ,which released last year, went viral on the Internet leading to countless reels using the song irrespective of the subject of the reel, – from food vlogging to adventure sports, art tutorials and travel vlogs While the original Pakistani song was catchy with an innovative orchestration, the Indian counterpart softens the blow as it makes radical changes in the programming.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, produced by NGE and Namah Pictures, will hit the theatres on June 29 (Thursday).

2023062830586

