Former Pakistani seamer Shoaib Akhtar has asked people to pray for his health as he was admitted to a hospital here for the partial knee replacement surgery.

Akhtar shared a video on Twitter from the hospital, stating that the operation would be eight hours long and he will need their prayers.

The Rawalpindi Express said he was scheduled to undergo the surgery some months ago but it was delayed due to some reasons.

“I could have played for another four to five years. But I was aware that if he did, I would become wheelchair-bound. That’s the reason why I retired from cricket,” Akhtar said in the video.

