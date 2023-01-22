ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife Dipika Kakar have shared with their fans that very soon, they are going to welcome their first child.

The TV couple met on the sets of their show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and got married in February 2018.

They posted pictures on social media to share the news with their fans.

While Deepika posted baby shoes in between their footwear, Shoaib shared a picture of both of them in white coloured attire and wearing caps with mom and dad written over it.

Shoaib wrote in the caption: “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one.”

On the other hand, Dipika, who is a well-known actress and ‘Bigg Boss 12’ winner, mentioned: “Every Moment will be Cherished when your footsteps will join ours. Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one”After the post, many of their fans and industry friends congratulated them.

Singer and actress Urvashi Vani wrote: “Omg omg omggggg…many many manyyy Congratulations@ms.dipika and @shoaib 2087 jiju.”

Gauahar Khan also congratulated them, saying: “Ma sha Alllah.”

Actress Roshmmi Banik also commented: “Congratulations..!!! This is such a good good news…!wohooo..”

