Shobhaa De urges Raj govt to stop elephant rides

At the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival, author Shobhaa De has called on the Rajasthan government to stop elephant rides at the famed Amer Fort.

In a letter on behalf of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, De asked the state’s Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Hemaram Choudhary to phase out cruel elephant rides at the fort, located some 11 km from Jaipur, and send the tuskers to sanctuaries where they can live freely.

“An inspection report from the committee constituted by the Project Elephant Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also seeks to phase out elephant rides at Amer Fort, citing ageing elephants and tourists’ declining preference for elephant rides,” the author, who was a speaker at the festival, wrote.

“I respectfully request that you take immediate steps to switch to the use (of) electric carriages or other non-animal vehicles.”

In February 2021, following recommendations by a Central government-appointed committee, the Rajasthan Forest Department had directed the Department of Archaeology and Museums to stop using 20 medically unfit elephants for tourist rides at the Amer Fort.

At least 14 elephants suffer from ailments like vision problems caused by corneal opacity and cataracts, as well as chronic foot problems like overgrown nails and flat footpads from walking on concrete roads.

However, they are still used for rides at the fort.

In fact, one elephant died even before the committee’s report was submitted.

According to PETA India, captive elephants which are forced to give rides at Amer Fort are often beaten, denied adequate food and veterinary care, and suffer from foot problems and arthritis because of long periods spent standing on hard surfaces.

Many also develop neurotic forms of behaviour and die prematurely.

