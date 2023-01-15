HarperCollins India will publish author Shobhaa De’s memoir ‘Insatiable: My Hunger for Life’ on January 17 to mark her 75th birthday.

Written in her candid style, this book is a take on life and celebrating it, narrated through stories and anecdotes around some of India’s most loved culinary dishes, festivals, traditions, and her travels.

Covering a wide range of topics, the author talks about ageing, shares advice with younger women, talks about travelling solo, and reveals some of the best-kept food secrets of celebrities, artists, and well-known personalities.

Talking about the book, Shobhaa De says, “Insatiable is a celebration of life in all its complexities and with all the fault lines. It’s about pleasure, joy, loss, abundance, and opulence of possibility. I wrote it spontaneously in a playful, irreverent mood to chronicle and mark a significant birthday. It’s an authentic, honest, and intimate representation of my far-from-conventional life, my deeply invested relationship with people, with food, with the unexpected, with crazy, emotional family celebrations, besides the affectionate recollections of the tumultuous friendships that have enriched and challenged every moment over 75 years! Don’t stop me now!”

Trisha Bora, Senior Commissioning Editor at HarperCollins India, says, “I am thrilled to be publishing one of India’s most beloved writers – someone whom I have admired through the years. Insatiable is different – it is as light as a well-made souffle, bubbling like a glass of champagne and profound like the days before the monsoon. Shobhaa takes us into her home, to the chatter around her dining table and kitchen, her travels, and her engagements with her friends and family. You won’t be able to stop reading this incredible book.”

