INDIA

Shock in Navi Mumbai as realtor shot dead in car on road

NewsWire
0
0

A realtor was shot dead when he was travelling in his car in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim, identified as Savji G. Manjeri, said to be in his mid-60s, of the Imperia Group, was in the driving seat of the vehicle near Apna Bazar in Sector 6 of Nerul town here at around 5.30 p.m. when, as per eyewitnesses, two motorcycle-borne men sped up, intercepted his vehicle, and forced it to a halt on the busy road.

Then, one of them whipped out his pistol and fired multiple rounds from close range at Manjeri, who reportedly succumbed on the spot, before the duo sped off.

The Navi Mumbai police have launched a manhunt for the killers in the city and surroundings, are scanning CCTV footage of that vicinity and probing the motives – tentatively suspected to be a business rivalry – behind the shocking daylight killing.

A team led by DCP Amit Kale along with other Crime Branch and Nerul Police officials rushed there for the investigations.

20230315-204602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Does the pandemic have anything to do with sugar consumption?

    ‘Go to the lower strata and check if they are getting...

    Over 7.22 lakh get permanent jobs out of 22 crore applications...

    Farmers in Telangana continue protest over industrial zone