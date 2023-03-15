A realtor was shot dead when he was travelling in his car in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim, identified as Savji G. Manjeri, said to be in his mid-60s, of the Imperia Group, was in the driving seat of the vehicle near Apna Bazar in Sector 6 of Nerul town here at around 5.30 p.m. when, as per eyewitnesses, two motorcycle-borne men sped up, intercepted his vehicle, and forced it to a halt on the busy road.

Then, one of them whipped out his pistol and fired multiple rounds from close range at Manjeri, who reportedly succumbed on the spot, before the duo sped off.

The Navi Mumbai police have launched a manhunt for the killers in the city and surroundings, are scanning CCTV footage of that vicinity and probing the motives – tentatively suspected to be a business rivalry – behind the shocking daylight killing.

A team led by DCP Amit Kale along with other Crime Branch and Nerul Police officials rushed there for the investigations.

