Shocker: Woman paraded half-naked in MP’s Satna

A woman was pulled out from her home and paraded in half-naked position for hours by a group of men hailing from a family in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, police said on Monday.

The shameful act of men was executed in revenge on broad daylight, more ironically, people of the village (Khera village where incident took place on Saturday) witnessed the helpless woman being paraded and abused on street as mute spectators.

The village, where this incident happend, falls under Maihar Police station in Satna district, around 500 km from the state capital Bhopal. Three persons, who have been identified as Rishi Patel, Shivkumar Patel and Mahendra Patel, on Saturday barged into the woman’s house, pulled her out and started parading her naked while abusing her.

As per the police, the accused (Patel family) did it in revenge of a police complaint made against them by the woman few days back.

“Earlier on October 6, the three had come to the house of the victim in an inebriated state and created a ruckus on some issue. The woman complained about it to the Dial-100,” said a police official.

They were detained on the basis of woman’s complaint but released on bail soon. After getting bail, the trio again reached the house of the woman and committed the crime in revenge.

“During the parade, the sari of the victim fell down and she was in her petticoat and blouse. One of the accused Mahendra kept the sari in his hand and proudly flaunted it. The kin of the woman tried to intervene but the miscreants kept on thrashing her,” said a senior police official.

“All three accused involved in the case have been arrested and they have been booked under Sections 294, 323, 506, 354, 452 and 34 of IPC. Further investigation is underway,” Police official added.

