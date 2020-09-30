Shocking, say Muslim leaders on Babri demolition case verdict

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) After the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case was pronounced acquitting all the 32 accused, Muslim organizations and political leaders called it injustice and shocking.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, “The Babri verdict is shocking, it goes contrary to principles of natural justice and even the SC’s observation.”

The AIMIM said it is a sad day for the Indian judiciary. “Today is a sad day in the history of Indian judiciary. Now, the court says there was no conspiracy. Please enlighten me, how many days or months of preparations are required to disqualify an action from being spontaneous?” asked AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

President of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Syed Arshad Madani said that the Babri Masjid was demolished in broad daylight, the world had also seen under whose patronage the mosque was brought down and who was in power in UP at that time. Despite this, the decision of the CBI Special Court is astonishing.

Maulana Madani added that on November 9, 2019, a five-member constitution bench of the Supreme Court, while delivering its judgment on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, had said that the Babri Masjid was not built by demolishing a temple.

Therefore, it was considered a criminal act to place an idol inside the Babri Masjid and then demolish it, and it was also said that the people on whose behalf this act was carried out are also guilty.

“Is it justice or is it the Failure of Justice ?” he asked.

The opposition parties including the Congress have asked the government to challenge the verdict.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) too demanded that the CBI should appeal against the Lucknow CBI Special Court’s verdict acquitting all the 32 accused.

Senior IUML Lok Sabha member P.K. Kunhalikutty told the media: “One wonders if justice has been delivered in this case.”

“Even the apex court of the country had earlier said that it was an unlawful act what happened then.”

The CBI Special Court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case of December 6, 1992, acquitted all the 32 accused on Wednesday saying it was spontaneous and not a planned move.

Those acquitted in the case that lasted 28 years include former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Union Ministers M.M. Joshi, Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, among others.

–IANS

miz/bg