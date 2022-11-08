INDIA

Shoot me instead of humiliating me every day, Sadhu Yadav tells Lalu family

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar politician Sadhu Yadav, who was criticised by his niece and RJD leader Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya after the Bihar bypoll, on Tuesday sharply reacted to her barb and hit back at the family.

“The Lalu Prasad family is humiliating every day. I want to tell them why don’t they shoot me, instead of humiliating me every day,” he said while interacting with media persons.

His statement came after Rohini Acharya slammed him for playing a role of ‘vote katwa’ (vote-cutter) in the Gopalganj bypoll. Sadhu Yadav’s wife Indira Yadav got 8,000 odd votes in the by-poll while the margin of defeat for RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta was just 1,700 odd votes.

Following the result, Rohini Acharya called Sadhu Yadav “Kans Mama” and said that due to him and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP won the Gopalganj bypoll.

Sadhu Yadav, on the other hand, claimed that his wife had lost due to the RJD.

“RJD had launched more than 100 present and former MLAs apart from 22 ministers in Gopalganj. They have given Rs 3,000 to every Dalit and Mahadalit voters to for RJD candidates. Still, they have lost the by-poll. I want to tell Tejashwi Yadav that the RJD will lose the 2025 Vidhan Sabha election in Bihar,” he claimed.

Reacting on the allegation of being a BJP agent, Sadhu Yadav said that he is not one agent but Tejashwi Yadav is. He also slammed Rohini Acharya and said that why she is staying in Singapore and talking about the politics of Bihar. If she has the capacity, come to Bihar and do politics here, he said.

Sadhu Yadav also said that he had not joined politics due to Lalu Prasad. “I have been contesting elections in Gopalganj for a long time,” he said.

20221108-223402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flood-affected Kerala to witness rains for 3-4 days more: IMD

    Open to probe by sitting HC judge, says Punjab CM on...

    ED attaches properties worth Rs 365.94 Cr of Adarsh Group, Riddhi...

    House panel on Transport, Tourism & Culture to hear secy on...