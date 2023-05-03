INDIASPORTS

Shooters Bhowneesh, Prithviraj, Rajeshwari still in line to qualify

Three Indians, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Rajeshwari Kumari, ended day two of the Trap qualifications at the on-going ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt, with a fighting chance to qualify for the top eights.

Among them, Paris 2024 Olympics quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta was best placed with a four-rounds score of 94, giving him 11th spot currently among medal contenders. His senior mate Prithviraj Tondaiman was at 13th spot with the same score, while Rajeshwari in the women’s trap, shot 88 over two days to be placed 14th in her 55-women field.

Bhowneesh shot rounds of 25 and 23 respectively on the day to move up from his overnight position while Prithviraj had rounds of 24 and 23. Zoravar Sandhu, the third Indian in men’s trap was placed 36th currently with a total score of 91.

In the women’s trap, besides Rajeshwari, Preeti Rajak shot 85 to be in 25th position while Shreyasi Singh was at 27th spot with a total of 84.

The Trap shooters come back on Thursday for the fifth and final qualification round before the finals get underway.

