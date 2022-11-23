INDIASPORTS

Shooting Championship: Sift Kaur Samra crowned national champion in Women’s 3P event

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra was crowned national champion in the women’s 50mm Rifle 3 Positions (3P), here at the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, venue of the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (65th NSCC) in Rifle events.

Sift handed out a 16-10 defeat to Rajasthan’s Manini Kaushik, who had topped the qualifying charts a day earlier. Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi won bronze.

Sift, who had finished sixth in qualification, emerged on top of the ranking round, with a score of 404.2. Manini was second with 402.9, which earned her the right to take on Sift in the gold medal match. Shriyanka was further back with 402.1, but that was enough for bronze.

They were followed by two current India internationals in Anjum Moudgil and Mehuli Ghosh, who finished fifth and sixth with scores of 401.2 and 347.8 respectively. Ashi Chouksey, Lajja Gauswami and Himany Poonia completed the top eight in that order.

Madhya Pradesh’s Ashi was not denied a title on the day however, winning gold in the junior women’s 3P, where she defeated Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole of Telangana 17-9, in the gold medal match. Haryana’s Nishchal won bronze.

Both Sift and Ashi in-fact picked up double golds winning the women’s and junior women’s 3P team titles respectively.

20221123-180804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI begins probe into Kanpur businessman’s murder

    Modi to interact with beneficiaries of govt schemes in Shimla

    Bypolls to 1 K’taka Legislative Council seat on March 15

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Minister’s son booked for murder, death toll rises...