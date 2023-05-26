ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shooting first time in Allahabad for his next, Sunny Hinduja shares pictures

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who played the role of Sandeep bhaiyya in the streaming show ‘TVF Aspirants’, and is also known for his work in ‘The Family Man’ has started the shoot of his next project.

The yet to be announced project went on floors recently in Allahabad, pictures of which he shared on his Instagram handle.

The actor shared a picture from the Muhrat Pooja of his new project and expressed gratitude for the same. He said: “It’s my first time shooting in Allahabad so I’m excited and looking forward to this experience.”

She further: “The amount of love the audience have always showered on me has been extremely rewarding. I look forward to their support as we start filing this really special project.”

