Actress Amruta Fadnavis will be seen in a music video ‘Mood Banaleya’ and said that shooting for it was nothing less than a real bachelorette party.

‘Mood Banaleya’ is a full of life, peppy track in the mellow voice of Amruta, produced by Bhushan Kumar. ‘Mood Banaleya’, a perfect to-go song for bachelorette parties this wedding season.

Featuring the singer herself playing the bride’s friend, the song also stars Mehak Ghai and Avinash Mishra, who portray the bride and the groom in this exciting wedding tale. With music by commendable composer duo Meet Bros.

The lyrics of this fun and lively song are penned by Kumaar, while the music video is directed by ace director Adil Shaikh.

Excited to release the first song of 2023, Amruta said: “The song ‘Mood Banaleya’ has such a positive and cheerful vibe to it that shooting for it was nothing less than a real bachelorette party.”

“Mehak and Avinash were a treat to work with and totally matched the energy that was required for the song. I’m thrilled to receive audiences’ response to this song, I hope they love it.”

The musicians of the song Meet Bros said: “This is a very lively song that will surely make you groove on it beats. Amruta Fadnavis’ voice adds to the energy and charm that the song needs. It won’t be an understatement to say that she has done complete justice to the song.”

The lyricist of the song, Kumaar said: “Amruta Fadnavis and the Meet Brothers have done a flawless job with Mood Banaleya. The cheerful and fun lyrics have been very well complimented with Amruta’s voice.”

Adil Shaikh, who is the director of this vivacious track said: “Mood Banaleya is an upbeat party track, so this music video had to be lively as well. Amruta Fadnavis, Mehak Ghai and Avinash Mishra, all three of them have given a power-packed performance throughout the music video which has turned out to be a visual treat.”

Mehak Ghai who plays the bride-to-be in this music video said that they had a lot of fun while filming the music video for Mood Banaleya.

Avinash Mishra who also features in the music video said shooting with Amruta and Mehak was truly a fun and positive experience.

T-Series presents ‘Mood Banaleya’ by Amruta Fadnavis written by Kumaar and music given by Meet Brothers Music Video directed by Adil Shaikh, featuring Amruta Fadnavis, Mehak Ghai and Avinash Mishra.

The music video for ‘Mood Banaleya’ is available on T-Series’ Official YouTube Channel.

