WORLD

Shooting in California city kills 1, injures 4

NewsWire
At least one person was killed and four others were injured following a shooting incident in California’s Sunnyvale city, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday when the suspect shot into a family’s car, CBS News reported citing the local police as saying.

Interim Chief of Police Bill Vegas said the four injured persons, including three children, were taken to a hospital.

None of the children suffered life threatening injuries, according to Chief Vegas.

Sunnyvale is located about 65 km from San Francisco.

20230605-083402

