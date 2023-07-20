At least one person was killed in a shooting incident inside a Walmart in the US state of Florida which occurred following a heated argument between two groups of people, police said.

Addressing the media, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade police spokesman, said the shooting on Wednesday stemmed from a quarrel between two groups of three people in the Walmart, 33501 S. Dixie Highway, in Florida City, reports the Miami Herald.

The spokesman confirmed the arrest of person, while authorities are currently hunting for five other suspects.

According to Zabaleta,at around 3 p.m., the argument turned into a physical fight, following which one of the men subsequently pulled out a gun and started firing.

A bullet struck one of the men in the other group in addition to another man who had nothing to do with the altercation and was just shopping at the store, the Miami Herald quoted the spokesman as saying.

The bystander was shot in the foot.

Both men were taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where the man involved in the fight died, he added.

“This was not an active shooter. It was an isolated incident between two groups,” he said.

The identities of the victim, the arrested person and the five suspects were not immediately known.

