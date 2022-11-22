Olympian Anjum Moudgil led a quality field of eight shooters , into the second round of women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) on day two of the on-going 65th National Shooting Championship at the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Manini Kaushik of Rajasthan however, topped the 151-strong qualification field with a score of 583.

Anjum representing Punjab came third with 582 while Shriyanka Sadangi of Odisha matched Manini’s score but was placed second on account of lesser inner 10s. Other notable names to make the top eight were veteran Rifle shooter Lajja Gauswami of Gujarat and current team India shooter Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal, who were seventh and eighth respectively.

Madhya Pradesh’s Ashi Chouksey also made it through in fifth place with a score of 581. She also made the ranking round in the junior event, thereby giving her a shot at two medals.

The 65th NSCC is being simultaneously held in three cities. While Thiruvananthapuram is hosting the Rifle events, Bhopal is hosting the Pistol nationals. New Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range on the other hand is playing host to the Shotgun events. The 65th NSCC has this year seen a record 10666 entries.

