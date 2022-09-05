ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shooting of Allari Naresh’s ‘Ugram’ begins

NewsWire
0
0

Work on director Vijay Kanakamedala’s Telugu film ‘Ugram’, featuring actors Allari Naresh and Mirnaa in the lead, began on Monday.

The unit of the film made the announcement that the project had commenced through a video clip that showed a close-up of Allari Naresh with his face blackened. The actor, in the clip, appears to be searching for someone or something.

This is the second time that Vijay Kanakamedala is collaborating with Allari Naresh. As the first look and the title suggests, Allari Naresh plays a ferocious character in ‘Ugram’.

The film is the fifth project of producers Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi’s Shine Screens, which is known for having made several interesting projects such as ‘Krishnarjuna Yuddham’, ‘Majili’ and ‘Tuck Jagadish’.

Toom Venkat has written the story, while Abburi Ravi has penned the dialogues. Sid takes care of the film’s cinematography, while Sricharan Pakala provides its music.

20220905-133203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘Avijatrik’: A mesmerising attempt in Ray’s league (IANS Rating:...

    Mrinalini Ravi shakes a leg for ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from ‘Beast’

    Writer Niraj Kumar Mishra turns director with ‘Samanantar’

    Ayushmann Khurrana reveals ‘latest obsession’