Shooting of Indian portions of Vijay Antony-starrer ‘Ratham’ over

The shooting of the Indian portions of director C S Amudhan’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Ratham’, featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, has been wrapped up.

Taking to Twitter, one of the film’s producers Dhananjayan said,” Vijay Antony, C S Amudhan and FV Inifiti’s ‘Ratham’ India shoot is wrapped up. A small celebration yesterday. Excited. First Look & release plan soon.”

Actor Vijay Antony too tweeted that he was happy and very confident about the success of ‘Ratham’ into which Amudhan had poured his blood and sweat.

With the Indian portions having been completed, only the portions that need to be shot in Spain remain.

The film, which features three actresses — Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan — in important roles, will talk about a grave injustice happening in society that has gone unnoticed for a long time.

Gopi Amarnath is the director of Photography for this thriller, which has editing by T S Suresh.

