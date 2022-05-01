ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shooting of Karthick Naren’s hyperlink thriller ‘Nirangal Moondru’ wrapped up

Shooting of director Karthick Naren’s much-awaited hyperlink thriller ‘Nirangal Moondru’, featuring actors Rahman, Atharvaa and Sarathkumar in the lead, has wrapped up.

Taking to Twitter, director Karthick Naren said, “It’s a wrap!” and Ayngaran International, the firm producing the film, confirmed it by tweeting: “It’s a Wrap for ‘Nirangal Moondru’. More updates on the way!”

‘Nirangal Moondru’ explores the three shades in every individual — black, white and grey, if sources are to be believed.

The film has already triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs simply because this is the second time that Rahman and Karthick Naren are working together on a film.

Prior to this, the two had worked together on a film called ‘Dhuruvangal 16’, which was better known as ‘D-16’. The film was a neo-noir crime thriller that not only did well at the box office but was also critically acclaimed.

Rahman played the lead in the film which catapulted director Karthick Naren to fame.

K Karunamoorthy of Ayngaran International, who is producing the film, had earlier said: “I can assure you that ‘Nirangal Moondru’ has lots of surprise elements. It’s a hyperlink-drama-thriller, that will have the signature of Karthick Naren. It will have strong characters, twists, and turns.”

The film has Jakes Bejoy scoring music and Tijo Tomy cranking the camera.

Sreejith Sarang is the editor of the film, which has Don Ashok as its stunt choreographer.

