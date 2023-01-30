ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shooting on schedule for Thalapathy Vijay’s collab with Lokesh Kanagaraj

NewsWire
0
0

Following the blockbuster success of ‘Master’ and ‘Varisu’, 7 Screen Studio have flagged off their third collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, the film production house officially announced on Monday.

The project, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 67’, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil hitmaker who last helmed the Kamal Haasan-starrer, ‘Vikram’. He is also the maker of ‘Kaithi’, which is being remade by Ajay Devgn as ‘Bholaa’.

The ‘Thalapathy 67’ shoot started on January 2 and is progressing at a brisk pace. It marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Kanagaraj, after the massive success of their previous outing together, ‘Master’.

The film will also feature the music of Anirudh Ravichandran, who was the man behind the score of ‘Kaithi’, ‘Master’ and ‘Beast’. More details on the cast and crew of ‘Thalapathy 67’ will be announced soon.

20230130-193204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Hard to believe 20-year-old lady is no more,’ says Saurav Ganguly

    Vishal Mishra: I made ‘Tu bhi sataya jayega’ on my birthday

    Big B owed ‘KBC’ contestant Rs 10 since 1978

    Taapsee Pannu posts ‘Haseen Dillruba’ teaser