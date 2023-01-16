The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to shooting stones at Panthiyal that has caused some damage to a steel tunnel on the road, officials said on Monday.

“Traffic movement stopped from both side on Jammu-Srinagar NH in view of heavy shooting stones at Panthiyal,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the primary road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

