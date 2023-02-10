The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Panthiyal, officials said on Friday.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Panthyal,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The traffic police said that the clearance work of the highway is going on.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

