INDIA

Shooting stones block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu Srinagar National highway was on Wednesday closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones in Ramban district, police said.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, the highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley with trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles coming in and trucks carrying fruit from Kashmir heading out to the rest of the country.

20220928-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pvt companies required to deduct tax at source while issuing bonus...

    Desserts from ‘Purani Dilli’, ‘mehendi’ from Rajasthan for Richa-Ali’s wedding

    Outcome of Bengal polls will be key to Teesta water sharing...

    Man booked for remarks against Mulayam, Akhilesh