After opening briefly, the Jammu Srinagar National Highway has again been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Panthiyal, officials said on Saturday.

“Traffic movement stopped from both ends on Jammu Srinagar National Highway in view of road blocked at Panthyal due to continuous shooting stones,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through this highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

