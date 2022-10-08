INDIA

Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

NewsWire
0
0

Vehicular traffic has been disrupted along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Mahar due to shooting stones, Traffic Police said on Saturday.

“Shooting stones disrupting traffic movement at Mehar on Jammu-Srinagar national highway,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police added.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

20221008-063602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trees essential part of people’s lives, can’t be cut needlessly: Delhi...

    Arundhathi Subramaniam and the making of Wild Women

    Several NRIs, foreign firms being probed in fertiliser scam case: Govt

    Cold wave, cold day conditions over NW, central India to abate