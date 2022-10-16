ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shooting of actor Vijay Kanishka’s Tamil film ‘Hit List’, being produced by well-known director K.S. Ravikumar, has begun.

‘Hit List’ is the third film that is being produced by Ravikumar’s banner RK Celluloids after Kamal Haasan’s ‘Tenali’ and ‘Koogle Kuttappa’, both of which went on to make an impression among audiences and critics.

Not many know that Vijay Kanishka is the son of eminent director Vikraman, known for having delivered several family entertainers that went on to emerge as superhits.

‘Hit List’, which went on floors officially on Saturday, is being jointly directed by debut directors Sooryakathir and Karthikeyan who had formerly assisted Director K.S. Ravikumar.

Actor Sarath Kumar plays a pivotal role in the film which also includes actors K.S. Ravikumar, Sithara, Munishkanth, Redin Kingsley, Abinaya, ‘KGF fame’ Garuda Ramachandra, Mime Gopi and Anupama Kumar.

The film’s cinematography is by Ram Charan, editing by John and art direction by Arun.

The film went on floors on the occasion of Vijay Kanishka’s birthday on Saturday.

The film is believed to be a proper commercial entertainer with generous a dose of comedy and action in it.

