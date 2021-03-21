India won gold medals in both men’s and women’s 10m air pistol team events on the third day of the Shooting World Cup here on Sunday.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha won gold in women’s 10m air pistol after which Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Shahzar Rizvi won the men’s event.

The women’s team shot 16 in the gold medal round, finishing well ahead of Poland’s Julita Borek, Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska and Agnieszka Korejwo, who shot 8.

The men, meanwhile, beat Vietnam’s Dinh Thanh Nguyen, Quoc Cuong Tran and Xuan Chuyen Phan 17-11.

In the women’s skeet final, India’s Ganemat Sekhon won bronze, finishing with a score of 40 behind Great Britain’s Amber Hill (51) and Kazakhstan’s Zoya Kravchenko (51). Hill pipped Kravchenko 4-3 in the final shoot-off.

–IANS

rkm/arm