India won gold in both the men’s and women’s trap events at the shooting World Cup here on Sunday. Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Shreyasi Singh won the women’s title while Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Lakshay won the men’s gold.

Shreyasi, Rajeshwari and Manisha beat Kazakhstan’s Sarsenkul Rysbekova, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Mariya Dmitriyenko 6-0 in the women’s final. Later in the day, Chenai, Tondaiman and Lakshay beat Slovakia’s Michal Slamka, Adrian Drobny and Filip Marinov 6-4.

Meanwhile, India’s Vijayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh and Adarsh Singh had to settle for silver in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event. The Indians lost 10-2 to US’ Keith Sanderson, Jack Hobson Leverett III, and Henry Turner Leverett.

The double win for the trap team takes India’s tally of gold medals to 15 in the shooting World Cup. The hosts have been dominant in the competition, winning a total of 30 medals, which also includes nine silver and six bronze.

–IANS

rkm/vd