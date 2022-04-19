Just a day before Kolkata is slated to host the Bengal Global Business Summit, 2022, a wrong signal went out about the investment atmosphere in the state following a shootout in the city in broad daylight. The incident took place at Bansdroni in South Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

Police sources said that the shootout was a result of the rivalry between two groups of real estate raw material supply syndicates. This is the third incident of a clash between rival real estate syndicates within the span of a week, the first being at Behala on the southern outskirts of Kolkata and the second in the posh Lake Gardens area in South Kolkata.

The second incident took place at a stone’s throw distance from the residence of veteran Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Saugata Roy, who has criticized the clash.

Officers of the anti-rowdy squad under the Detective Department of the Kolkata police immediately reached the place of occurrence at Bansdroni. Eyewitnesses said that on Tuesday morning while real estate businessman Malay Dutta was working in his office, his rival promoter Bishwanath Singh alias Baccha suddenly turned up there.

It is learnt that Dutta was previously an employee in Singh’s real estate promotion company. However, later he left and started his own business. It is alleged that Singh first asked Dutta why he decided to leave and start his own business. A heated argument started between the two and suddenly Singh took out a revolver and fired at Dutta. The latter also counter-fired from his own revolver and in the process, both were injured.

Both Singh and Dutta have been admitted in separate hospitals.

