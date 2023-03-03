Shop buyers are still awaiting possession in a commercial tower which was being built in Gurugram’s Sector-78, but its construction stopped in 2017 due to a dispute between the land owner and the builder.

The builder of Spaze Towers Private Limited was building a commercial space named ‘Spaze Arrow’ in Gurugram’s Sector-78 on a 3.5-acre land, the project is however, still not completed due to various reasons, and the buyers are still awaiting possession.

Piyush Singh, the advocate who appears for a number of buyers, told IANS that despite making 90 per cent payments, his clients were suffering as the possession was not handed over.

A number of complaints have been filed with different agencies, including in courts for the registration of the FIR against the builder.

In one of the complaints, a Delhi court has ordered the Delhi Police to file a fresh report in the case till the next date of hearing.

According to official information, the builder had promised the buyers to deliver the whole project by 2016, however, the project has not been completed till now. The builder entered into a collaboration agreement to build the tower in 2010. The buyers made the payments to the builder between 2012 and 2013.

An action taken report (ATR) of the Delhi Police states that the buyers told them that around 90 per cent of the total amount was paid by them but also the possession was handed over.

The construction of the project has been stopped since 2017. The ATR filed in March 2022 also stated that the project was once sealed by Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) which was later released in 2019.

When contacted, the Delhi Police official only said that they were not in a position to share information.

Ishan Singh, the land owner, said that in its report the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said that no offence was committed by the builder which was nothing but a contradictory statement.

“Report of the EOW is contradictory itself because they are admitting that the building was once sealed due to non-compliance of the rules. Units were sold to innocent persons even though they did not have all kinds of permission, it was a fraud committed by the builder,” Singh alleged.

