Today, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced #ShopAndVax — a focused initiative to bring COVID-19 vaccines to local shopping centres on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26. The campaign is part of Team Toronto’s continued efforts to make COVID-19 vaccines as accessible as possible and to bring vaccines to where residents live, work and play.

Toronto has partnered with Toronto Public Health, University Health Network, Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd. and Oxford Properties Group to hold a number of mobile clinics to support a low-barrier access for residents to get their first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

These clinics will be held this weekend from 12 to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

• CF Fairview Mall – 1800 Sheppard Ave E.

• CF Sherway Gardens – 25 The West Mall

• CF Shops at Don Mills – 1090 Don Mills Rd.

• CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 220 Yonge St.

• Yorkdale Shopping Centre – 3401 Dufferin St.

In addition to the #ShopAndVax clinics this weekend, more than 25 additional mobile clinics are in operation across the city. The following are among them:

• Avondale Park, 15 Humberstone Dr., September 22 from 4 to 8 p.m.

• Ryerson University’s Ted Rogers School of Management, 55 Dundas St. W., September 23 from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

• Stock Yards Village, September 23 and 24, 1 to 8 p.m.

A full list of public COVID-19 vaccine clinics can be found online here : https://sites.google.com/mobil evaccinationteams.com/torontov accination/home