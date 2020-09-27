Shopian encounter: 3 ‘informers’ depose before Army’s court of inquiry

Srinagar, Sep 27 (IANS) Three locals working as informers with the Indian Army have deposed before the Army’s court of inquiry probing the July 18 Amshipora (Shopian) encounter in which three labourers from Rajouri district were killed as ‘terrorists’.

Three labourers from Rajouri district whose identity has been established after DNA marching with their family members, namely Abrar Ahmad, Mohd Ibrar and Imtiyaz Ahmad were killed in Amshipora village of Shopian district on July 18 during an encounter and it was claimed that arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Army sources said the three informers brought to depose before the court of inquiry were questioned for their involvement in the encounter.

“They had initially said that a group of militants was coming from Rajouri-Poonch and the three labourers had agreed to bring them to the Valley.

“Whether the three labourers had ever agreed to such an arrangement has been brought into question.

“Police said the militant links of the three labourers were being investigated adding that such an involvement would be explored by police only after the Army handed over the informers to them for questioning”, sources said.

Police has already confirmed that the DNA of the three labourers has matched with their family members.

Families of the slain civilians and the locals in Shopian district have alleged that the three labourers had nothing to do with militancy and had been framed and killed in a fake encounter.

–IANS

sq/kr