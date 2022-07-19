E-commerce platform Shopify on Tuesday said it has partnered with YouTube to help merchants reach over 2 billion monthly logged-in users.

YouTube Shopping allows Shopify merchants to sell their full range of products in three ways — live streams, videos, and store tab.

“Commerce today is multichannel, and YouTube is one of the most influential channels on the planet,” said Kaz Nejatian, VP of Product at Shopify.

“Shopify’s new YouTube integration will fundamentally change what opportunity looks like for independent brands in the creator economy,” Nejatian added.

YouTube Shopping is now available for Shopify merchants globally.

Merchants can tag and pin products at key points during a livestream, and picture-in-picture playback means consumers can watch while they check out.

They can also show a curated list of products in a product shelf below on-demand videos.

“We’re excited to partner with Shopify to help creators easily bring their stores front and center for their communities on YouTube, who are increasingly turning to them to shop,” said David Katz, VP of Shopping Product at YouTube.

If a product sells out, it’s automatically removed from YouTube.

Merchants can also track performance of live and on-demand videos directly from their Shopify admin, with a full view of multichannel sales.

For select eligible merchants in the US, onsite check on YouTube means consumers can purchase without leaving the platform.

