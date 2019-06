Srinagar, June 30 (IANS) Unidentified gunmen shot and critically injured a shopkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla town on Sunday, police said.

“Sameer Ahmad Ahangar, who has a shop in the old town area, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He has sustained bullet injuries in his abdomen and legs,” a police source said.

–IANS

