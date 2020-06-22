Shopkeepers shut market in Siliguri till June 30

Kolkata, June 22 (IANS) The shop owners of Siliguri’s Hong Kong market on Monday decided to shut the shopping complex in the wake of rising number of Covid-19 cases in the Darjeeling district.

The complex will remain closed till June 30. The shop owners’ committee will take a call to reopen after a meeting post-July 1.

“We have decided to shut the market till June 30 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. We took the decision keeping in mind health of shopkeepers and customers,” said Siliguri Hong Kong market committee president Tapan Saha.

According to the district administration sources, the number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 350 in the Darjeeling district. Several municipal wards, like ward number 17, 18, 19, 45 and 46 in the Siliguri sub-division, are the worst hit. Siliguri civic body chief Ashok Bhattacharya, who tested with Covid-19 positive, is under treatment at a city hospital.

Siliguri’s two other major markets – Bidhan market and Nayabazar – are also likely to shut due to surge in Covid-19 cases. These three markets are known to be the lifeline for the Northeast region.

Earlier, shop owners of Hong Kong market decided to change its name and stop selling Chinese products amid protests over the India-China border stand-off in Ladakh. The market is a popular shopping destination for Chinese good, like electronic gadgets, cosmetics and household items.

–IANS

sbn/pcj