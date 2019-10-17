Shops fined for running business during bypolls in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 22 (IANS) As many as 23 shops and commercial enterprises in Lucknow were fined for keeping their business open on the voting day for bypolls in the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat on Monday.

The District Magistrate had ordered the closure of all shops and commercial establishments on Monday due to polling in the Lucknow Cantt.

The Assistant Commissioner Labour Department, Ravi Srivastava inspected the commercial complexes and shops on Monday in areas that included Aminabad, Kaiserbagh, Alambagh, Telibagh, Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Maha Nagar, Naka Hindola, Chowk and other commercial centres in the city.

“The shops and commercial complexes that were found open were made to shut down and a fine was imposed on them,” the statement added.

