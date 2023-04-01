INDIA

Shops in Bihar’s Nalanda looted during violence, 27 arrested

A day after violence erupted during Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, some people were involved in looting shops in Bihar’s Nalanda, an official said.

The accused were caught on CCTV cameras looting in the shops located at Nala road area under Laheri police station. They looted the shops in the garb of violence in the affected area.

The traders shut their shops in fear of violence and anti-social elements looted the valuables in the garb of violence.

Shashank Subhankar, the Nalanda District Magistrate, said: “We have detained 27 persons for questioning. Besides, CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the offenders. The process of analysing the loss is currently underway and the victims will be compensated.”

“We are analysing the loss of properties in the district. The victims will be compensated after the analysis. The number of private and government properties were damaged in the violence,” he added.

“We have initiated flag marches in the affected area and deployed adequate forces there to prevent any untoward incidents,” said Ashok Mishra, Nalanda Superintendent of Police.

Sasaram Superintendent of Police, Vineet Kumar, said: “The district police have deployed adequate security forces in the affected area. We also did the flag march. Some rumours were also spread that people are migrating from the district which is absolutely false. We are keeping an eye on those people who are spreading lies on social media.”

