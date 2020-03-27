Shops in Chandigarh to open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) All shops in Chandigarh selling essential commodities such as foodgrain, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and fish will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily till further orders, the administration said on Friday.

This was decided at a meeting held under the chairmanship of V.P. Singh Badnore, Governor, Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh.

The residents can visit these shops to purchase essential commodities in their respective sector markets.

To avoid congestion in markets, vehicles will not be permitted.

The residents will come on foot in these markets. Vendors dealing in fruit and vegetables will also get earmarked spaces in markets only, an official statement said.

To ensure social distancing, it was decided that sector response teams, already formed, will be strengthened by taking different officials from various departments of the Chandigarh Administration and police personnel.

–IANS

