Rahul Srivastava’s “Itwaar” is currently streaming on an OTT platform, and the filmmaker says the short film is based on how one’s mental mood has a serious impact on one’s outlook.

The filmmaker says this was something that he personally experienced.

“I faced a lot of such days when nothing was going as per my plan and I was finding faults with everything around me and when the tides turned, the same life looked beautiful to me. That was my core idea of the film that how one’s mental state changes one’s outlook for the world,” he says.

He says that people related to the story, when it screened at various film festivals.

“I would simply stand in a corner of the auditorium and wait for the people to laugh when Kumud (Mishra) ji goes on ranting about his bad day. A lot of people told me that they could see their lives in the film,” he says.

Meanwhile, singer Udit Narayan has lent his voice to the song “Man bhala toh sab bhala” in the film. Talking about the song, Rahul says: “I find a song is the best tool to communicate an idea and hence I wanted to have a song even in my short film. ‘Man bhala toh sab bhala’ epitomises the inherent philosophy of my film.”

“Itwaar” was screened at the River To River 18th Florence Indian Film Festival in Italy. It received the Special Jury Award at 16th Kalpanirjhar International Short Fiction Film Festival 2018 and Filmingo International Short Film Festival 2018, among other festivals.

The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

