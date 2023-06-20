BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

NewsWire
0
0

Homegrown short-video making platform Chingari has laid off 20 per cent of its workforce as part of organisational restructuring.

In a statement to IANS, the company spokesperson said that it was “one of the toughest decisions for our management and we understand the impact they have on our employees”.

“We are recognising the contribution and dedication of the affected employees by offering a severance package equal to two months’ salary to assist them during this transition,” said the spokesperson.

Additionally, “we will make sure they have three more months of health insurance coverage”.

The company said that it will support impacted employees by providing all-encompassing support, such as career counselling and job placement assistance.

“Our priorities continue to be streamlining processes, boosting productivity, and matching resources to our long-term growth goals,” the company spokesperson added.

The layoffs at Chingari, one of the leading Indian short video apps, came as its cofounder Aditya Kothari recently quit the startup.

As reported late last year, Chingari had more than 160 million users in over 15 languages. It had more than 5 million daily active users (DAU) and 40 million monthly active users (MAU).

Chingari’s crypto token GARI powers India’s only blockchain-based social infotainment platform.

In October 2021, Chingari raised over $19 million for its token round across more than 30 venture funds and individual investors.

The VC firms participated in the funding round included Republic Crypto, Galaxy Digital, Alameda Research, Solana Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Kraken, Blackpine, NGC, Coinfund, LD Capital, Borderless Capital, AU21, Cultur3 Capital, Long Term Ventures, Afton Capital, CSP DAO, among others.

20230620-103803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Year 2022 witnessed record-high housing sales, new launches in 7 top...

    Aero India 2023: BFL signs MoU with Paramount group

    Auctioning of Goa mines unworkable due to cost implications: Mining Engineers...

    Indian gaming CEOs slam Google’s ‘jagirdari’ 30% tax on apps