Shortage of electronic chips delays free laptop distribution to students: TN Min

Tamil Nadu minister for school education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said that the state government’s free distribution of laptops to school students has hit a roadblock owing to its shortage.

He said that the production of laptops was hit due to shortage of electronic chips in the market which is an invariable component required for the making of laptops.

It is to be noted that the DMK government under M.K. Stalin has announced free distribution of laptops to 11 lakh government school students of Tamil Nadu.

The minister, while speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, said that the government is working on this and will immediately find a solution. The government has drawn flak from media and opposition over delay in laptop distribution to students and the statement of the minister can be considered as a response to this.

The salaries of teachers and staff of government-aided schools were pending and the minister said that this was due to some issues with the revenue department website in downloading the salary details of the government-aided school staff.

Minister Poyyamozhi said that this issue has been solved and the salary distribution will commence in a smooth manner.

If there are any cases of private schools charging exorbitant fees to the students, the government must be alerted and added that stringent action would be taken against the erring school managements, he added.

