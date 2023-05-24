SPORTS

Shotgun World Cup: Anantjeet, Ganemat finish sixth in mixed team skeet event

NewsWire
0
0

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon finished sixth in the mixed team skeet competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun, here on Wednesday.

The duo of Anantjeet and Ganemat shot a combined 142 after 75-targets each in qualification, with the fourth and final qualifying position going at 143.

Italians Tammaro Cassandra and Chiara Cainero won gold defeating the home pairing of Eduard Yechshenko and individual women’s skeet gold medallist Assem Orynbay 41-40 in the gold medal clash.

Anantjeet missed just two targets on the day to post a 73, however Ganemat’s 69 meant that the Indians missed out on a shot at a medal by the narrowest of margins.

The second Indian pairing in the 20-team field, that of Gurjoat Khangura and Darshna Rathore shot a total of 135 to finish 15th.

The trap competition will begin on Friday.

20230524-222401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: We see India as an incredibly dangerous side,...

    Aus Open: Gauff, Pegula and Raducanu power into second round

    Asian Elite Boxing Championships: India’s winning run continues as Hussamuddin, Lakshya...

    England senior players will step up in Ben Stokes’ absence from...