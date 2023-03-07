INDIASPORTS

Shotgun World Cup: Ganemat Sekhon equals national record to finish ninth in Doha

NewsWire
0
0

Ganemat Sekhon, equalled the women’s skeet qualification national record at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was unfortunate to miss out on a medal, finishing in ninth place after a five-way shoot-off.

Ganemat shot 120 out of 125 after two days of qualification and found herself in a shoot-off for the final four qualifying spots with four others. She missed her first shoot-off shot to finish just outside the top eight.

Among the other Indians in women’s skeet, Darshna Rathore shot 117 to finish 25th while Maheshwari Chauhan shot 116 to finish in 28th spot. Sanajan Sood, playing for ranking points only shot 114.

In men’s skeet, Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 120 as did Gurjoat Khangura to finish in 31the st and 35th positions respectively. Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 119 to finish in the 55th spot.

The best Indian on show in the star-studded field, however, was Sheeraz Sheikh who shot 121 but was playing for ranking points only. The final qualification spot went at a very high 124.

20230307-172005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kalinga Literary Festival names ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award after Manoj Das

    Hunt for gold idols begin; Actor Siddhartha gives out first clue...

    Trinamool claims attack on partymen in Tripura, BJP denies

    President’s rule in Puducherry murder of democracy: V Narayanasamy