Former National Champion and Khelo India Youth Games winner Darshna Rathore, shot a 71 on day one of the women’s skeet qualifications, to lie a favourable third at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Monday.

Greek Emmanouela Katzouraki was leading the field with 72 after three rounds. They come back on Tuesday to complete the two final qualification rounds before the top eight move to the finals, also scheduled on the same day.

Darshna was the best Indian on the show as teammate Ganemat Sekhon shot 69 to be placed ninth among contenders currently and Maheshwari Chauhan was lying further back, having shot 67, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday,

In the men’s skeet, all shooters were unable to complete three rounds and Mairaj Ahmad Khan was one of them. He was lying 12th currently among contenders while still having 19 shots of his third round left.

Gurjoat Khangura was lying 17th with 72 while Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 70 to be in 31st position currently.

The men’s skeet finals are also scheduled for Tuesday.

