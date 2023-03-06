India’s top skeet shooters Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Ganemat Sekhon, made a bright start to their International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun campaign in Doha, Qatar.

Mairaj shot 74 out of 75 targets on Day One of the Men’s Skeet qualification, putting him in seventh position overall in the 114-strong field. Ganemat, on the other hand, shot 71 to lie 10th in the Women’s Skeet qualification.

Both shooters will come back on Tuesday to shoot two more rounds of 25 targets each, as they aim to claim one of the eight qualifying spots, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday.

Triple Olympic gold medallist Vincent Hancock of the USA led the Men’s Skeet field with a perfect score of 75. Among other Indians in the fray, Anantjeet Singh Naruka missed three targets to lie 33rd while Gurjoat Khangura missed four to be further down in the 66th spot. Sheeraz Sheikh, competing for ranking points only shot 72.

In Women’s Skeet, Slovakia’s Danka Bartekova was the only one to register a perfect 75/75 to be on top of the pile. Two other Indians Darshna Rathore and Maheshwari Chauhan also shot scores of 71 but were lying 17th and 20threspectively on countback. Sanjana Sood was playing for ranking points only and shot 69.

The skeet winners will be decided on Tuesday as well.

