The UK Police said they have launched an investigation after shots were fired at a wedding party with more than 100 guests at the Gujarati Association in Wolverhampton, England.

No one was injured in the shooting, which took place at a reception being held at the Gujarati Association on Mander Street, Merridale, at around 9.30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, the Wolverhampton police said.

According to the police, a car was driven up to the back of the venue, before someone got out of the vehicle and fired a number of shots at another car parked at the venue.

It’s then believed, a gun was fired back towards the attacker from the direction of the wedding party by another person.

“This was a totally reckless attack and it’s by luck rather than by design that no one was seriously injured or killed,” Chief Inspector Paul Southern of Wolverhampton Police said.

“We believe there were more than 100 people at this event and it’s vital that we speak to anyone who was there and who saw or recorded what happened, so that we can bring those involved to justice.

“The community will be understandably shocked and worried by what happened and we’ll be carrying out extra patrols to offer reassurance today,” Southern said.

Police said officers have remained at the scene to carry out inquiries and a car which was damaged in the exchange was being forensically examined.

